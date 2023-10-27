Pak court rejects Imran Khan’s pleas for bail, cancellation of FIR in cipher case

Islamabad:A Pakistani court on Friday rejected petitions by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan seeking bail and cancellation of the first FIR in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year. A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted him along with his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with the pleas for bail in the case as well as against the FIR which was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in August.

