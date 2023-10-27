5 Infiltrators Killed Along LoC In Machil Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Police and army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control by killing five militants in a gunfight in Kupwara district.

“Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police & Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. In this “swift and coordinated operation”, he said, five militants were neutralized.

“After receiving the intelligence input, the joint party of Kupwara police and Army (56RR) swiftly launched anti-terrorist operation during the intervening night of 25-26th October at Sardari Nar area along the Line of Control in Machil Sector,” he said, adding, “Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC.”

On Thursday, he said, the joint team observed movement of militants in the thick dense forests of the area “who taking advantage of difficult terrain infiltrated to our side”.

Employing “meticulous” tactics, he said, the militants were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the killing of five unidentified militants linked with LeT, he said.

The identification of the killed militants is being ascertained, he said. “Huge cache of arms and ammunition including five (05) AK rifles & other incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of encounter.”

All the recovered materials, he said, have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, he said, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. “Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly.”

Meanwhile ADGP Kashmir appreciated the role Kupwara Police for generating the actionable input and the role of joint forces for swiftly tracking and neutralizing the infiltrating militants to “defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements who are hellbent to disrupt peace and harmony in the valley.” (GNS)

