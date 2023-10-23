Kupwara Woman Delivers Quadruple

Kupwara: In a rare case of its nature, a woman in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has delivered a quadruple at Sub-district hospital on intervening Sunday and Monday night.

As learnt by GNS, a woman (name withheld), from Keran Kupwara was admitted with labour pains at PHC Keran. Sensing exigency of the case, the doctors referred the woman to SDH Kupwara around midnight.

Given due care and treatment by a team of doctors, the woman delivered four babies – 3 girls and a boy at around 2 AM.

The woman was under assessment and treatment of Dr. Shazia, (Nurse) Raziya and (FMPHW) Zamrooda.

All the babies and their mother, upon receipt of this report, are doing well.

When contacted, Medical Suprident Kupwara Dr Mohammad Shafi said that such cases’ are always difficult to tackle. “It fortunately was a normal delivery given the rarity of such cases”, he said adding “Such cases’ usually require a higher degree of assessment and accuracy and the good thing is that we didn’t had to refer the woman to any other hospital”.

