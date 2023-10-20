G V Sundeep Chakravarthy assumes charge as SSP Anantnag

Anantnag: Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy today assumed the charge as Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag.

According to a statement,an his arrival, he was warmly received by senior police officers of the district and guard of honour was also presented.

The statement reads that the outgoing SSP Ashish Mishra IPS, handed over the baton to the new incumbent in a brief but impressive function.

“On assuming the charge the new incumbent held introductory meeting with police officers of the district and impressed upon officers to work with dedication and enthusiasm to mitigate problems faced by community members,” it reads—

