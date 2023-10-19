Narcotics, psychological warfare biggest challenges: LG

Says Police Needs To Effectively Counter These Dangers

Srinagar: Asserting that narcotics and psychological warfare are the biggest challenges before humanity, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said police need to effectively counter these dangers.

Sinha said a zero-tolerance policy needs to be adopted against the subversive elements in the Union Territory.

“There are many challenges in front of you. Today, the biggest danger is narcotics and psychological warfare. These two are the biggest challenges to humanity,” he said, addressing the passing-out parade of 510 new recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Sheeri area of Baramulla district.

Sinha said the security forces need to effectively counter these challenges by remaining alert and devising a strategy.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has become stronger in the last three years on many fronts, including economic, social and cultural.

The LG said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are now living their lives according to their wishes and are confident of realising their dreams, but there are elements who want to create disturbances.

“There are some subversive forces who want to stop the progress of the people, the poor, and we will have to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against such elements,” he added.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has given a befitting reply to terrorists and the country’s enemies.

The rule of law is the foundation for equitable socio-economic development and the empowerment of all sections of society. J&K Police is playing a crucial role of combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law. Zero tolerance policy against subversive forces and strict enforcement of rule of law has realized the dream of fear-free J&K, the Lt Governor said.

“Terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. J&K Police’s prime goal is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability and security,” he said.

At the Passing out Parade, the Lt Governor also talked about the prevailing peace and transformation in Jammu Kashmir.

Industrial investment, holistic development, prosperity is a byproduct of peace and harmony in the society. Peace shapes the new future, promotes the principle of inclusiveness and provides the necessary means to fulfill the aspirations of the young generations, he said.

I am confident that the new recruits will carry forward the glorious legacy of country’s most courageous Police Force and give a befitting reply to enemies of the peace, the Lt Governor said.

New security challenges require modern-day policing. Strict & Sensitive, Modern & Mobility, Alert & Accountable, Reliable & Responsive, Techno savvy & Trained – SMART Policing envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is the need of the hour to effectively deal with conventional and non-conventional threats, he said.

With our collective will and hard work, we must protect our civilizational heritage and build a strong and progressive J&K, the Lt Governor added.

