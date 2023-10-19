Man posing as IAS officer, his accomplice arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: A man impersonating as an IAS officer was arrested for defrauding local residents in central Kashmir Budgam district, police said on Thursday.

In a statement spokesperson said that police received a complaint from one Ghulam Hassan about an alleged impersonation scam.

The statement reads that the applicant accused an Ayush Koul, also known as Vicky of Rajbagh, Srinagar, of posing as an IAS officer and defrauding him of Rs 6.5 lakh under the pretext of securing government employment for the applicant’s son.

“A case FIR No. 302/2023 was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in police station Budgam. During the investigation, the primary suspect, Ayush Koul, was apprehended. It was revealed that Koul had an accomplice, identified as Burhan Bashir, of Nundresh Colony. Both Ayush Koul and Burhan Bashir were arrested,” it reads—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print