Driver dies after coming under tractor trolley

Srinagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old driver lost his life after being crushed under a tractor trolley in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rayees Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Qadir Rather, hailed from Wangipora Bala village in Sumbal.
Officials reported that Rayees Ahmad Rather was repairing his tractor at his residence when the tragic accident occurred. The trolley of the tractor toppled, trapping him underneath. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him, the young driver sustained fatal injuries.
He was rushed to CHC Sumbal for urgent medical intervention. Sadly, upon arrival, doctors pronounced him dead, marking a devastating end to a young life.
Srinagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old driver lost his life after being crushed under a tractor trolley in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rayees Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Qadir Rather, hailed from Wangipora Bala village in Sumbal.