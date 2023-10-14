Hamas makes al-Qaeda look pure: Biden

Washington: Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel last week taking more than 1,000 innocent lives, is worse than al-Qaeda, US President Joe Biden said Friday.

“The more we learned about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans,” Biden said at the top of his remarks on Hydrogen Hubs in Philadelphia.

“These guys make — they make al-Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil. Like I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel. The United States stands with Israel,” Biden said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print