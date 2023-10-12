Govt orders inclusion of ‘third gender’ in job applications in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday directed all administrative departments to modify the relevant Examination and Service rules for inclusion of a separate category of ‘Third Gender/any Other Category” in the application forms in recruitment to various posts in J&K.

“The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act of 2019, prohibits the discrimination, denial or unfair treatment of members of Transgender community in educational establishments, employment, health institutions and public services etc,” reads a circular issued by the government here. The Act makes it obligatory for the Government to take appropriate steps to secure full and effective participation of transgender persons, their inclusion in the society, to facilitate their access to welfare schemes framed by the Government and to prevent discrimination in matters relating to their employment.

“In pursuance to the provisions of the aforementioned Act, the Department of Personnel and Training, ( DOPT), Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India vide Office Memorandum No. 39028/02/2016-Estt (B) dated 20.04.2020, has issued an advisory to all Ministries and Departments in Government of India, requesting for modification of the relevant Examination Rules to provide for inclusion of Transgender as a separate category of gender,” the circular said.

DOPT has also notified Civil Services Examination Rules, 2020 on 05 February 2020, providing for inclusion of Transgender as a separate category of gender for the said exam, it noted.

“Accordingly, all Administrative departments are requested to modify the relevant Examination/Service rules, as the case may be, for inclusion of a separate category of ‘Third Gender/any Other Category” in the application forms in recruitment to various posts in the UT of J&K so as to ensure that the relevant rules are in conformity with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act of 2019.”(GNS)

