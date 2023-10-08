Div Com inspects dev, beautification works along Gupkar, Foreshore roads

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday conducted extensive visited of Gupkar, Boulevard & Foreshore Roads besides University of Kashmir to review the arrangements & execution of developmental project.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Commissioner SMC/ CEO SSCL, SP Hqr Srinagar, SP Traffic City Srinagar, officers of PWD (R&B) / PHE, KPDCL etc .
During the visit, Div Com inspected major Roads and directed concerned for pruning of branches, painting of road dividers, grass cutting of footpaths, white coloring of tree trunks, removal of debris and heaps of leaves.
He stressed on mobilization of resources including men & machinery to beauty the route from Airport to KU to enhance the aesthetic sense and present appealing look.
He directed officers & contractors to expedite the developmental works including tiling along Foreshore Road, precinct development, macadamization and clearing of mounds of soils from road at STP at Foreshore Road.
At University of Kashmir, Div Com inspected the arrangements for holding Convocation where he was briefed by the registrar of the university about the entire program & activities besides guest invitees, seating and parking arrangements.
On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned to chalk out a comprehensive plan of arrangements and earmarking of parking area in the premises of university.