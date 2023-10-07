3 killed, 5 injured in Doda road accident

Doda: Three persons lost their lives and five others were injured in a road accident in Doda district of Jammu region on Friday late evening, an official said Saturday.

An official said that when a vehicle bearing registration number (JK06A-8682), en route from Khellani to Sarhoa Humble, reached the vicinity of Sarhoa Humble, it rolled down a steep slope, tumbling approximately 300 feet from the road.

He said eight people were onboard the ill-fated vehicle, and three of them lost their lives on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Minay Kumar son of Daya Ram, Lal Chand son of Jamit Ram, both residents of Sarhoa Humble and Karan Jeet Singh son of Shib Charan.

Those who survived have been identified as Sanjay Kumar son of Jamit Ram, Manjeet Singh son of Pram Lal, Kushal Kumar son of Kung Lal, Mintu Kumar son of Balak Ram andSunahir Lal son of Chuni Lal, all residents of Shrwa Doda.

The injured individuals have been promptly transported to GMC Doda for medical treatment and care.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation started—(KNO)

