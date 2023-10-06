Sinha Emphasizes On Meeting Power Supply Needs Of People

Kupwara, October 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the initiatives of the government and the development works at Kupwara district.

The Lt Governor directed the senior officials to visit border villages and stay overnight for a ground assessment of challenges and opportunities and plan activities, programmes and innovative measures for main streaming of villages.

Concerted and coordinated action should be ensured by all the departments for inclusive development, he said.

The Lt Governor appraised the sector-wise performance of the saturation of the government schemes and also reviewed the winter preparedness of the District Administration and department-wise action plan.

He directed the officers to take concrete measures to increase the female literacy rate and ensure no child is deprived of education. He further directed for proper rationalization of the teachers and utilization of manpower in education sector.

Reviewing the health sector, the Lt Governor directed for identifying the gaps in extension of health services and to take corrective measures. Special camps should be organized for saturation of Golden cards and provision of online consultation of medical services must be made available wherever required, he said.

The Lt Governor directed Chief Engineer PWD to prepare SoPs for snow clearance and to ensure round-the-clock connectivity during the winters. He also enquired about road maintenance and safety analysis of bridges.

Emphasizing on meeting the power supply needs of the people, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officials for maintaining proper stock of transformers. He directed that damaged transformers should be replaced within 12 and 24 hours in urban and rural areas respectively.

Taking stock of the status of infrastructure projects, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to ensure time-bound completion of the projects, speeding up the execution of Transit accommodation.

He also directed the District officers for effective implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the district.

The Lt Governor also appraised the status of ongoing projects under Jal Jeevan Mission; road connectivity; PM KISAN; sanitation campaigns; Samridh Seema Yojana, NCD screening, public outreach programmes, extension of financial assistance and saturation of deliverables by different departments.

The meeting was attended by Sh Irfan Sultan Panditpori, Chairman, DDC Kupwara; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue; Ms Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; HoDs and senior officials.

