Police Refutes Video News Story of DySP Adil’s Involvement In Kokernag Terror Incident

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday ruled out of the involved of DySP Adil Mushtaq in Kokernag militant incident, says such kind of journalism is an act of criminal misconduct.

The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote on social media blogging platform wrote, “It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that DSP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news.

DSP Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag. This type of irresponsible journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action, reads the blog.

