Father Killed, Son Injured As Their Newly-purchased Tractor Turns Turtle in Kupwara

Srinagar: A man was killed and his son left injured after their newly purchased tractor turned turtle while the duo was on way to their home Dhani Karnah in Kupwara district on Monday evening, official sources said.

They said that a Chassis tractor met with an accident at Zarla area in Karnah resulting in on spot death of a person and injuries to another.

“As the news spread, the locals reached the site and lifted the persons to a nearby health facility, where one Mohammad Ashraf Malik was declared as brought dead on arrival”, they said adding the other person identified as Uzair Ashraf is being treated upon at the health facility.

“It has come to fore that the persons atop the tractor is actually a father-son duo which was on way to their home in Dhani Karnah after purchasing the tractor from Srinagar”, they said.

Confirming the death of one and injuries to another, a police official said that they are ascertaining the details regarding the incident. (GNS)

