Kupwara: Three residential houses were damaged in two separate fire incidents in Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Officials said two residential houses were damaged at Batagagal village in Lolab, while another house was damaged in Shartmuqam area of Lolab.

They said that there were, however, no reports of any loss to human life in any of the incidents.

“The cause of the fire was being ascertained,” they said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print