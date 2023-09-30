Imran Khan & Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case: FIA

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top investigation agency on Saturday declared former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, popularly known as the cipher case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the charge sheet against Khan, the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and his deputy Qureshi, both currently detained in jail on judicial remand, to a special court established under the Official Secrets Act, the Pakistan Observer website reported.

Khan, 70, was arrested last month after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington last year in March.

