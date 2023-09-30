Dhangri Terror Attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Poonch

Poonch: National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places in Poonch district in connection with investigation of terrorist attack Dhangri village of Rajouri.

Seven civilians had lost their lives and thirteen got injured in this attack that took place on January 1 this year in Dhangri village.

Officials said that multiple teams of NIA assisted by local police raided four different places in Poonch district today morning.

Raids were going on when the reports last came in, they said.

Two persons from Gursai village of Poonch district have already been booked by NIA in the case for harbouring the attackers—(KNO)

