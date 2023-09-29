Last nine years saw decisive policies, political stability, economy got new direction: Shah

New Delhi: The last nine years have witnessed decisive policies, political stability, democracy and teamwork in the federal structure that led the country out of the “policy paralysis” from 2004 to 2014, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing the 118th Annual Session of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the period of 2004 to 2014 “shook the country”, which was also the “last period” of political instability. The last nine years have seen the result of performance. The country’s economy has also got a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said.

“The last nine years have been that of political stability and decisive policy-making… our GDP has grown from USD 2.03 trillion to USD 3.75 trillion during the period, which is almost double. Per capita income has grown from Rs 68,000 in 2013-14… to Rs 1.80 lakh,” he said.

