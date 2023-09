Srinagar: A youth was injured during clash between two groups in Parimpora area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thursady, officials said.

An official said that a clash broke out between 2 groups near PC Depo Parimpora over some issue, during which a youth identified as Umer Farooq got injured.

He said that soon after the incident he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation is going on, the official said—

