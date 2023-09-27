SPO Killed; 2 cops, teacher injured as police van falls into gorge in Ramban

Jammu: A Special Police Officer was killed and three people including a teacher and two policemen were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban.

Official sources said that police van skidded of the road and rolled down into a gorge near Power House, Baghliar Dam site, Chanderkote in Rambban district this afternoon. SPO Swami Raj died in the accident while three people, police constable Sewa Singh son of Chahtar Singh of Rajgarh,

Joginder Singh, Government Teacher, son of Kabal Singh of Kumait, and Senior grade constable Parvaiz Ahmed were injured and have been hospital.

A police officer while confirming the accident said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.

