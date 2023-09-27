SKUAST -K holds five day training program on Sericulture based farming system on entrepreneurship development

Srinagar : Five days Training Programme on “Sericulture Based Farming System on Entrepreneusrship Development” sponsored by NAHEP-IDP-SKUAST-K at College of Temperate Sericulture.

Two (02) days Training Programme on “Economic Viability of Sericulture Enterprise” in collaboration with Department of Social Welfare, J&K at College of Temperate Sericulture, SKUAST-K and Two skill development training programmes titled “Sericulture Based Farming System on Entrepreneurship Development” and “Economic Viability of Sericulture Enterprise” were inaugurated today on 25th of September at College of Temperate Sericulture, SKUAST-K, Mirgund.

25 trainees were registered for each programme. Dr S.F.Iqbal Qadri (Coordinator) & Dr. Masarat Bashir (Organizing secretary) gave brief about the skill training programmes.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Ganie, Head Division of Cocoon Crop Production welcomed the participants. Associate Dean of the college, Prof. M.F Baqual inaugurated the programme in presence of Heads of various Divisions, scientists and trainees.

Woman farmers & Students of College of Temperate Sericulture participated in the programmes who were briefly informed about the aims and objectives of the programme along with status and role of sericulture industry in Kashmir.

Speaking on the inaugural function, Associate Dean, Prof M.F Baqual impressed upon all the participants to actively participate in various training sessions of the programme and try to derive maximum benefit out of the programme.

Prof K. A. Sahaf, Head Division of Silk Product Science spoke in detail about the relevance of training programme keeping in view the advances made in the field of sericulture.

At the end Dr K. A. Dar, Asstt. Prof., DCCP while presenting vote of thanks expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Director Extension and Associate Dean, CoTS, Mirgund for support and encouragement for implementation of the programmes.

