J&K Govt removes JMC councilor for abusing official position

Srinagar: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has removed a councilor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on the grounds of abusing of her official powers.

The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has ordered removal of Jyoti Devi, councillor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, who was caught red handed by sleuths of the Anti—Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting Rs 1000 as bribe

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 34(I) (b) of The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, the government hereby removes Smt. Jyoti Yadav, councillor, ward No 53, from her office on the ground of abuse of her official powers, with immediate effect,” reads an order issued by the H&UDD,

This is the second such action in the past two years.

Earlier, it had removed president municipal committee Awantipora Bashir Ahmad Bhat for abusing official powers—(KNO)

