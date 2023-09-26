Four suspected persons apprehended in Budgam, 3 pistols recovered: Army

Budgam: Security Forces on Tuesday apprehended four suspects along with arms and ammunition in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that based on a specific inputs, on the intervening night of 25-26 in Beerwah area of Budgam district, four suspects were arrested.

He said that they were apprehended along with arms and ammunition including three Pistols and other war like stores.

Chinar corps In an official tweet on X formally Twitter said that, ‘’OP BEERWAH, #Budgam; In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Int agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 Sep in Beerwah, #Budgam, four suspected individuals have been apprehended. 03xPistols & other war like stores recovered. Investigation in progress:” the police official added—

