Will raise Muslim quota issue with CM Shinde and Fadnavis to find road ahead: Ajit Pawar

Pune,: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he had held a meeting with the state minorities department minister and officials and would raise the Muslim quota issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to find a road ahead.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the NCP leader said he recently held a meeting with state minorities minister Abdul Sattar, officials from the concerned departments, and representatives of some organisations on the issues concerning the Muslim community.

“Topics related to Maulana Azad Mandal, Wakf Board properties, and other issues were discussed at the meeting,” he said.

