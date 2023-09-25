RBI ‘not comfortable’ with NPAs in urban co-op banks, asks lenders to focus on governance

Mumbai:RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank is “not comfortable” with the gross non-performing assets ratio of 8.7 per cent in urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and asked them to work towards improving the same.

Addressing directors of UCBs in the financial capital at an RBI-organised conference, Das urged that such lenders should improve the governance standards, avoid related-party transactions and focus on credit risks, among others.

It can be noted that the UCB sector has been fraught with multiple challenges and also witnessed difficult times in the recent past, like the implosion of the city-headquartered Punjab and Maharashtra Bank.

