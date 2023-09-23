We will approach SC if no action is taken on petition to disqualify Gorhe, two MLCs: Anil Parab

Mumbai:Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has said his party will approach the Supreme Court if no action is taken on their disqualification plea against three MLCs who switched over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Parab said the party on July 21 moved a petition to disqualify members of legislative council (MLCs) Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Upper House, and Manisha Kayande and Biplav Bajoria.

“There is no action on the petition. We have given reminders for the same,” he said on Friday. The petition was submitted to the office of the legislative council, which doesn’t have a chairman as of now.

