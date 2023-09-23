DARS Rangreth kick started awareness programs under Holistic Agriculture Development Project (HADP)

Srinagar’:One day farmer awareness cum popularization programs was conducted on “Sustainable Crop Production in Rainfed Ecologies under Changing Climate Scenario”.
The program started with welcome address by Prof. Z.A. Dar (ADR, DARS). The program was organized under HADP project: “Innovative Extension Appropriating For Promoting Agriculture in J&K”
The program was inaugurated by Honorable VC SKUAST –K along with directors from University accompained by Director, CITH and SDM, Dodhpathri.
The brief overview of the awareness program was deliberated by Dr. F. Rasool (Coordinator of the program). Field visit was also organized for the farmers to showcase climate resilient varieties of different crops. The program was concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. A. A. Lone.
Srinagar’:One day farmer awareness cum popularization programs was conducted on “Sustainable Crop Production in Rainfed Ecologies under Changing Climate Scenario”.