Friday prayers led by Mirwaiz conclude peacefully at Jamia Masjid: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday said that the congregational prayers led by Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at historic Jamia Srinagar Masjid concluded peacefully.

Talking to reporters, Bidhuri,said that prayers concluded peacefully, which is the dividend of peace process. “The credit goes to the people and agencies, who took the decision after calculating the things,” he said.

He added that the role of every citizen is equal in the society, in the present situation related to the drug menace, everyone including religious leaders have a role to play—(KNO)

