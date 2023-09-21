Don’t treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to ‘wounded’ mother nature: Prez

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged all not to treat the human rights issue in isolation and sought “equal attention” to nursing the natural environment, lamenting that mother nature has been “deeply wounded” by human indiscretions.

Addressing a gathering at the biennial conference of national human rights institutions of the Asia Pacific at Vigyan Bhawan, she said the love for nature should be rekindled to conserve and enrich it “before it is too late”.

In her address she also said, “We have ensured a minimum of 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies’ election… In a more pleasant coincidence, a proposal to provide a similar reservation for women in state assemblies and national Parliament is taking shape now. It will be the most transformative revolution in our times for gender justice.” Her remarks came a day after the government introduced a bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The lower House on Wednesday passed the bill with near unanimity.

