Decisions taken by BJP after Article 370 roll back aimed to weaken NC in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Handwara: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said that all decisions after the abrogation of Article 370 have been aimed at weakening the National Conference and strengthening the BJP as well as its allies in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a workers gathering in Handwara, Omar Abdullah said that BJP is working to weaken the NC but so far it has failed.

“There are two types of parties in J&K one which BJP wants to end and one through which it gains support. Kupwara and Srinagar are den of NC and delimitation in both districts was aimed to weaken the NC,” he said.

He said that Handwara town has been excluded from the assembly segment and included in the Langate constituency and that huge margin of votes of their candidate has been deducted in the delimitation process.

He added that BJP is also trying to save faces of some regional political parties close to them.

“They also stopped some of our programs as well only to benefit parties close to them,” Omar claimed.

He also said that after security forces if anyone has given their lives for this region it is the NC. “Our workers, MLAs, and Ministers have lost their lives. The numbers are in thousands.”

Taking a dig at Sajad Lone, he asked what was he doing with them until recent, was that for personal gains only? “It was our mistake not to recognize his intentions early. Our members had already cautioned against him. But that was my mistake to accommodate him,” he said.

He also said that no one in both divisions is happy as everyone is concerned due to the prevailing circumstances. “There is also an issue concerning digital meters and now they have come up with smart meters,” he said.

“We have never lied to the people. We never intend to make fake promises. These days newspapers are filled with praise for the Lieutenant Governor,” he said.

Referring to hearing of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, he said top lawyers were representing the case and they made every possible attempt to support their argument. “Now everything is up to the top court. We are very hopeful that the it will give a verdict in favor of the people of J&K,” he said—

