School boy slips into nallah, dies

Poonch: A school boy on Saturday slipped into a nallah (rivulet) and drowned, officials said.
They said that the 12-year-old boy slipped into the Chandimarh Noori Chamb Nallah in Surankote Area of Poonch District Immediately a rescued operation was launched and the boy was retrieved and shifted to Hospital in unconscious state. However, they said, the doctors declared brought dead.
He has been identified as Faisal Pervaiz son of Parvaiz Ahmed of Banwat, Poonch.
DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed it.