Defence minister approves setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode, officials said on Saturday.

The new schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The government has approved the initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and state governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from Class VI onwards, it said.

