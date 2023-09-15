Road Portion Caves In, Traffic Rajouri-Jammu-Poonch Highway Affected

Jammu: Rajouri-Jammu-Poonch highway was block near Rajal Nowshera and traffic through the thoroughfare has been diverted via Kalakote after a portion of the road caved in and an under-construction culvert was damaged amid rains on Friday, officials said.

They said that this morning the road portion and the under-construction culvert subsided near Rajal top due to rain and the traffic movement came to standstill.

Due to the damage, leaving the thoroughfare unmotorable, the traffic was diverted via Kalote, a police official said.

