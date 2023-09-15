Pak Supreme Court scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N previous government

Islamabad:Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday scrapped the amendments made by the previous government to the country’s anti-graft laws, as it announced its reserved decision on jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea challenging the changes to the law.

Last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief filed a petition challenging the amendments made to the accountability laws by the then government led by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued a reserved judgment by a 2-1 majority. Justice Shah disagreed with the majority verdict.

