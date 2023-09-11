Pak accuses Afghanistan of ‘unprovoked’ border firing, says such incidents embolden terrorists

Islamabad’Pakistan on Monday accused Afghanistan of “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing leading to the closure of a key border crossing, and said such attacks embolden terrorists who already have sanctuaries in the Taliban-led nation.

Torkham border crossing — the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan — was closed on Wednesday last week after security forces from both countries exchanged fire. The incident forced hundreds of vehicles laden with goods to line up and people scrambling to cross over. The two sides have failed to sort out differences over the construction initiated by the Taliban government on the border.

In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan cannot accept the construction of any structure by the interim Afghan government inside its territory since it violates its sovereignty.

