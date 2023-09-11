Brainstorming session deliberates on maximizing impact of UTSAP

CS Inaugurates Workshop On SSAP-Water At IIT-Jammu

Jammu: In a significant stride toward securing sustainable future for water sector across Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Jal Shakti Department (JSD) of Jammu & Kashmir today jointly organised Inception Workshop focusing on the State-Specific Action Plan for Water (SSAP-Water) here.

The workshop was inaugurated virtually by Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

Additional Chief Secretary, JSD, Shaleen Kabra; Director IIT-Jammu, Dr. Manoj Gaur; National Water Mission (NWM), Scientist ‘F’, Dr. Sanjay Kumar; Chief Engineer Jal Shakti and I&FC Department Jammu, eminent dignitaries, water experts, and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

The workshop was also graced by Chief Engineer & Chairman of the Krishna River Management Board, Shiv Nandan Kumar and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene expert from Department of Civil Engineering, Manipal University, Jaipur, Prof. Anil Dutt Vyas.

The formulation of the SSAP-Water is being implemented under Dr. Divyesh Varade, jointly with Dr. Nitin Joshi and Dr. Vinay Chembolu from the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Jammu, where the inception workshop marked the first milestone achieved. This pivotal workshop witnessed the convergence of eminent dignitaries, water experts, and stakeholders, at the IIT Jammu’s Jagti campus taking center stage in driving the discussions.

During the brainstorming session of workshop, stakeholders explored their respective roles and deliberated on maximizing the impact of the Union Territory-Specific Action Plan (UTSAP). The session also underscored the significance of collaborative efforts for achieving desired objectives.

The workshop also delved into the roles of critical entities such as NIH, JK DEERS, SKUAST, IMD, CWC, CGWB, and others in the larger scheme of things.

Addressing the workshop virtually, Shaleen Kabra elaborated on the critical requirements for the plan’s implementation, steering, and monitoring committees, shedding light on the intricate details of the road ahead.

In his address, the Director of IIT Jammu, Dr. Manoj Gaur, emphasized the pivotal role of the institution in fostering innovation and research excellence in the field of water sustainability. Dr. Gaur highlighted the institute’s commitment to collaborative efforts that will lead to the development of sustainable water management strategies for Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar from NIH on behalf of the NWM virtually elaborated the Terms of Reference (TOR) and the indispensable role of stakeholders in the successful completion of SSAP-Water.

Dr. Divyesh Varade gave a detailed presentation on meticulously planned Action Plan, encompassing status reports, climate change considerations, alternative interventions, and implementation strategies.

Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti and I&FC Department, Jammu, reiterated their commitment to provide essential data and support for analysis for a comprehensive development of the SSAP for the Water sector of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Remarkably, the Inception Workshop on SSAP-Water in Jammu & Kashmir, at IIT Jammu, marks a pioneering step towards implementation of strategies for introducing/enhancing water sustainability in the region. The collaborative spirit, expert insights, and visionary discussions held during the event reaffirm the commitment of Jammu & Kashmir to secure its water future.

