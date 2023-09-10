“Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K” week concludes: Efforts to curb corruption should be continued: CS

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 09: “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K” week which began on 4th of September came to a conclusion on a high note today. The week long campaign against corruption reiterates the commitment of the Government towards a clean, transparent, corruption free, and responsive governance.

The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, while presiding over the concluding programme interacted with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that during the week long campaign, around 46000 events, including camps, seminars, workshops at Panchayat, Block and District level were held. The events mainly focused on the awareness regarding various initiatives of the government viz. e-tendering, online services etc which have hugely contribute towards a transparent and a corruption free system.

“Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K” week has given an opportunity and a platform to the common people to have their grievances or specific complaints with regard to corruption registered with the appropriate authorities for a suitable and prompt redress. During the week around 39000 grievances/issues were brought to notice across all districts, out of which around 35000 were of the nature which found immediate resolution.

A major take away from the week long campaign has been the appreciation by the people, and the positive impact of the online services initiated by the government, not only in bringing such services to the public, at the click of a button, but also in curbing corrupt practices.

The Chief Secretary, in his remarks complimented the district administrations for their efforts, senior Officers for their mentoring and Prabhari Officers for their involvement in observing the week long programme in their respective Panchayats.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that such efforts to curb corruption and to address all genuine complaints should be continued till the beginning of the vigilance week from 31st October. He added that the endeavor to make the people aware about the online services, activities to help the common man learn and adapt to using these services should be continued in a sustained manner.

Dr Mehta, impressed upon the concerned that all complaints registered on IGRAMS need to be addressed suitably and on priority. He underscored that such discussions on corruption need to continue on the first Monday of each month in every panchayat.

Besides, Seminars and programmes in schools and colleges should be held since the youth is the agent of change.

Acknowledging various suggestions given during the campaign, the Chief Secretary said that the cognizance of the issues raised such as lack of awareness regarding PSGA timeline shall be resolved suitably.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Officers to abide by the rules and legally correct procedures to avoid complaints and to keep corruption at bay. He underlined that a corrupt free society is the way forward, as a clean Bhrashtachar Mukt society will lead to a Nasha Mukt and a terror free society.

