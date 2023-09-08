By and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K: DGP

Directs For Taking Stringent Actions Against Those Providing Support To Militants

Jammu: Stating that by and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday said Police alongwith other security forces are fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The DGP was interacting with Police personnel who were part of yesterday’s encounter in which a Pak militant was eliminated at Chasana in Reasi District of Jammu Zone.

According to statement by police, the DGP appreciated the swift move and alertness by the SHO Chasana and I/C Police Post Tuli and their teams to track down the militants in the area.

He said that this kind of action is being expected at all levels from the professional force like Jammu and Kashmir police.

He said that response to the information regarding movement of militants was quick and efficient. For such swift action the DGP J&K presented rewards to the police party that was part of the encounter. “Work in similar manner and don’t allow any chance to Pak backed terror groups in the area,” the DGP impressed upon the personnel.

He said that J&K Police is working day in and day out in providing peaceful environment to the people and that by and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K. “We have to continue our efforts in a mission mode to realise the terror free Jammu and Kashmir.”

Singh said that Reasi district is a sensitive place as it is connected with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley. “There may be attempts of cross over from one district to another and as such, all the forces should continue to work together to foil such attempts.”

He directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts particularly while keeping track of movements of “anti national elements and their supporters.”

The DGP directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to militants. He directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.

He said that with the support of local people security forces foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch-Rajouri belt of Pir Panchal in the Jammu region, besides seizing huge consignments of arms, explosives and narcotics.

The DGP said that J&K Police alongwith other security forces are fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the border security grid is “much stronger than ever to scuttle any attempt from Pakistan to push” militants and smuggle arms and narcotics.

DGP directed for devising joint area domination plans for District Reasi with involvement of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence.

He also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.

The DGP also interacted with officers and Jawans of 33 RR based at chasana and also took briefing on operational aspects in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print