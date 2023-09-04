India’s power consumption grows by over 16 pc to 151.66 billion units in August

New Delhi:The country’s power consumption grew by over 16 per cent to 151.66 billion units in August this year compared to that of the same month last year mainly due to increase usage of cooling appliances during sultry weather.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 130.39 billion units (BU), higher than 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to the government data.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 236.59 GW in August 2023. The peak power supply stood at 195.22 GW in August 2022 and 196.27 GW in August 2021.

