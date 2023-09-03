BhrashtacharMukt J&K” week: Govt orders addressing complaints on ‘overriding priority’ from Sept 4-10

Srinagar: The Government on Saturday ordered addressing “on overriding priority” complaints during “BhrashtacharMukt J&K” week being celebrated throughout Jammu and Kashmir from September 4-10.

The government also passed slew off directions to be followed in “letter and spirit” during the BhrashtacharMukt J&K week being celebrated “with the aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance.”

Among others, according to a circular issued bby the government, a copy of which lies with GNS, Panchayats/Municipal Committee meetings will be held inviting all stakeholders like the PRI members/Councilors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), MGNREGA workers, farmers, students and other citizens.

“Massive awareness/promotion of IT-related initiatives, including “Empowerment-Janbhagidari Portal” shall be conducted to celebrate the ongoing “Digital Literacy Week” as well as digital initiatives in order to usher to a transparent system of governance.”

The campaign, it said, shall be given wide publicity by the respective DCs and other Officers, including the Campaigning via Social Media Handles/Other Media etc. Workshops and Sensitization Programmes shall be conducted at District Level on the policies and procedures to prevent corruption.

“All DCs shall ensure participation of all concerned Officers/Officials, in order to make the event successful,” it said, adding, “During the period, Gram Sabha and Pani Samiti Meetings shall be held in each Panchayat.”

The respective heads of the concerned local bodies, it said, will deliberate on the aspects of corruption and make the general public aware regarding the corruption.

“The week long campaign shall focus on the heavy foot fall and essential service departments Revenue, RDD, PWD, PDD etc.”

Grievances pertaining to the Revenue Department, viz. pending applications of fard, mutations and demarcation, shall be mandatorily compiled and flagged at the appropriate level, it said.

“All Prabhari Officers shall ensure that the matters of public importance pertaining to their Panchayats/wards/areas are flagged and appropriately addressed,’ it said, adding, “Special focus shall be on saturation of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs}, settlement of electricity issues, IA Y cases, resolution of land revenue matters etc.

The Special Counters shall be set up in every District, Tehsil and Block Level for the receipt and examination and redress of corruption related grievances and complaints, it said.

“Special Helpline numbers/Whatsapp numbers shall be circulated amongst the general public.”

IT Department, it said, shall get the “Feedback Forms” prepared in coordination with the concerned departments to ensure proper record of grievances/ complaints. “Feedback on the services brought under the ambit of the Public Service Guarantee Act shall also be recorded”.

AII complaints received during this period shall be addressed on overriding priority within the week, it underlined.

“In case it is not possible to dispose of the complaint within the week, a definite timeline will be provided to the complainant regarding the disposal of the complaint,” it said, adding, “On the Occasion of Teacher’s Day, all the educational institutions shall conduct the competitions like quizzes, debates, dramas, skits, etc. to sensitize one and all towards the corruption free governance”.

At the district level, it said, competitions like quiz, cartoon, slogans, painting, rangoli, posters and walkathon /marathon / cyclathon, NukkadNataks, folk songs etc. shall be organised.

‘For the overall Coordination and monitoring of different activities and in order to make the event a success, Control Rooms shall be established in GAD, Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar.”

Similar Control Rooms, it said, will be established at the Divisional Commissioners Officers and all the Deputy Commissioners at their respective Headquarters.

“All the grievances received at Tehsil/Block Levels shall be compiled at the level of the concerned District, which shall subsequently be forwarded to GAD.”

