Simultaneous polls: No-confidence motion coupled with ‘confidence motion’ to prevent premature dissolution of House, EC had said

New Delhi:If India adopts “one nation one poll” model, any vacancy caused by a collapse of the government — either at the Centre or state — would have to be filled by an alternative government for the remainder of the five-year term, the Election Commission had said.

This can happen either by the opposition proving its majority through a vote of confidence, or by mid-term polls to elect a government for a partial term, the EC had said previously.

Proposing amendments to the Constitution, the EC had said the term of Lok Sabha would normally commence and expire on a particular date (and not on the date on which it completes five years from the date of its first sitting).

