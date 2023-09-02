Generating ‘Scan and Share OPD’ tokens: J&K moves to 2nd position In India

SRINAGAR: J&K achieves 2nd position across country in generating of ‘Scan and Share OPD’ tokens surpassing Karnataka state by generating more than 7,92,641 tokens in August 2023.

The Scan and Share queue less registration process has taken new heights under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K and is turning out to be a game changer for ease of OPD registration for patients in the healthcare institutions of J&K.

This facility was rolled out in April 2023 and extended to 71 healthcare institution across J&K. Trained manpower was deployed for facilitating on-ground human resource and hand holding of patients for availing this queue less digital service.

General public approaching the hospitals have hugely appreciated this initiative of the government which has resulted in penetration of around 70-90% conversion from physical to digital mode.

This initiative has not only saved the time of patients and their attendants at the long queues at the hospital but also marginalized the demographic errors of the patients during their registration. A paperless record of health shall be maintained for all the citizens which shall be accessible to stake holders at the consent of patient. In J&K the healthcare institutions have generated 7,92,641 tokens in a short span of 4 months’ time.

Scan and Share is changing the game, making patient registration more convenient and patient-focused.

