Petition filed against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for calling country’s judiciary ‘black sheep’

LAHORE: A petition was filed in a Pakistani court here on Friday seeking contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his contentious remarks, calling serving judges of the country’s judiciary “black sheep”.

Addressing the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) general council meeting that re-elected his elder brother Nawaz Sharif as party president earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz had said, “Some black sheep in the judiciary are bent upon giving relief to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder-leader Imran Khan.”

“Some black sheep in the judiciary are here to save Imran Khan from 190 billion pounds and other cases. Every day it is planned how to give Khan bail in certain cases,” he added.

