Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over perpetrators of March terror attack that killed 5 Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed on Friday that it had formally asked Afghanistan to hand over the alleged perpetrators of a recent terrorist attack that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

Their vehicle was targeted in the Besham area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26. Pakistan’s probe showed that the attack was planned and executed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from its hideouts in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly press briefing if Pakistan officials in a meeting in Kabul on Thursday had demanded the Afghan Interim Government to hand over the perpetrators of the March 26 Besham attack.

