Cong’s decision to skip exit poll debates shows it has conceded elections: BJP

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Friday that the Congress’s decision to not participate in exit poll debates is the confirmation that the opposition party has conceded the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said in a statement that the Congress has been in a “denial mode” since he began playing a key role in its affairs.

“The Congress ran the campaign through the polls that it is going to get a majority. But it has now realised the reality and knows that it faces a rout in the exit polls to be broadcast after the elections tomorrow,” Shah said.

