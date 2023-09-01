Simultaneous polls will require at least 5 amendments to Constitution but would yield huge savings to exchequer

New Delhi: Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies would need at least five constitutional amendments and a large number of additional EVMs and paper-trail machines costing “thousands of crores of rupees”, but will yield a huge long-term saving to the public exchequer, officials said on Friday.

A parliamentary panel had examined the issue of simultaneous elections in consultation with various stakeholders, including the Election Commission.

The committee made certain recommendations in this regard, the officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print