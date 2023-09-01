Simultaneous polls will require at least 5 amendments to Constitution but would yield huge savings to exchequer

New Delhi: Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies would need at least five constitutional amendments and a large number of additional EVMs and paper-trail machines costing “thousands of crores of rupees”, but will yield a huge long-term saving to the public exchequer, officials said on Friday.
A parliamentary panel had examined the issue of simultaneous elections in consultation with various stakeholders, including the Election Commission.
The committee made certain recommendations in this regard, the officials said.