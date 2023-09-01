Police file chargesheet against 8 top LeT, HM terrorists in Doda

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police in Doda produced chargesheet under UAPA Act against eight top rank terrorists who are presently operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and running terror module to keep the militancy alive in the district and other parts of the Jammu province.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that a case FIR No. 07/2021 under UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Thathri against LeT top rank terrorist Mohd Amin @ Khubaib son of Dawood Batt of Kathwa Tehsil Phagsoo presently operating from PoK.

The statement reads that FIR No. 09/2021 under UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Bhaderwah against a top rank HM terrorist Mohd Hussain Khateeb son of Abdul Hai Khateeb resident of Masjid Mohalla Bhaderwah and HM terrorist Zakir Hussain son of Abdul Rashid resident of Draina Bhalla.

“FIR No. 14/2021 under UAPA Act was registered at PS Doda against a LeT terrorist Abdul Hai @ Tahir Bilal son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Sazan Doda and top rank HM terrorist Irshad Ahmed Itoo @ Idress son of Ghulam Ahmed Itoo resident of Dharnal Arnora. FIR No. 06/2021 under UAPA Act was registered against HM terrorist Atta Mohd @ Adil Mubashir son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Tanta Gandoh, HM terrorist Mohd Shafi @ Nadeem son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Trankal and HM terrorist Majid Hussain @ Abu Jihad resident of Manoie Gandoh at PS Gandoh.”

It reads that the cases were registered against these terrorists for running terror module in Doda to keep the militancy alive in the region on the behest of their Pakistan based mentors.

“Doda Police after completing the investigation in all respects and after collecting sufficient evidence against these terrorists, filed charge sheet U/S 299 CrPC against them in designation Fast Track NIA Court Doda for judicial determination.”

It added that these terrorists are in constant attempt to allure the local youth of the district to join terror fold for carrying out subversive activities.

It further reads that Doda Police has made special efforts to tighten the noose of the sympathizers, supporters and over ground workers of terrorists and other anti-social elements to ensure complete wipe out of residue militancy in the district—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print