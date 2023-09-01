Bandipora Teen Succumbs At SKIMS Six Days After Accident

Bandipora: A teenager hailing from Bonpora Saderkote Bala village of Bandipora, has succumbed to injuries on Friday morning at a hospital in Srinagar.

An official said that one Mubashir Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Rasool Rather, was one of two individuals injured in a bike accident on the Ajas-Sadunara Road on the 26 of August.

“Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at SKIMS Soura, Mubashir’s condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to the unfortunate outcome. His leg was severely injured in the accident, and despite undergoing treatment, his health worsened, ultimately resulting in his untimely demise,” he said.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Saderkote village soon after the news about the death of young broke spread in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print