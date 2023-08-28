Women-led development is top priority of Administration: LG

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the final match of Kashmir Women Cricket League in Srinagar.

12 women cricket teams hailing from various parts of the Kashmir Division participated in the tournament organized under the aegis of Chinar Corps. International Cricketer and Former Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Padma Shri Mithali Raj also graced the occasion.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated all the participants and the winners of the Women Cricket League.

He appreciated the initiative of Chinar Corps which aims to uplift the spirit of women and empower them through sports so they can achieve sporting excellence and popularize a robust sports culture among girls in far-flung areas.

“The daughters of J&K are shining in different sectors despite many obstacles and challenges. They are breaking the glass ceilings and advancing their position in agriculture, industries, IT and startups.Even in the sports arena, they have proved to be second to none,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the key endeavours of the government to provide handholding and support to the women in the Union Territory in diverse fields.

Women-led development is our top priority. Our socio-economic development policy is based on the idea of gender equality and necessary steps have been taken for empowerment of women and to provide them equal opportunity in every sector, he said.

Acknowledging the role of women in nation building, the Lt Governor said the way the women scientists have taken the lead in the Chandrayaan-3 mission has set an example for others to follow.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide world class sports infrastructure and mentoring to nurture the young sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir.

He said the recent successes of women players at the national and international events have kindled hopes. We have accorded due importance to sports and now we are witnessing a new sports culture in UT, adequate infrastructure and our resolve is to make J&K sporting power, he added.

There is no dearth of talent in J&K. The presence of International Cricketer Mithali Raj will serve as motivation for players. I am looking forward to the day when media channel headlines will say-The Girl from Anantnag, who is India’s new Mithali Raj. I firmly believe it is possible, the Lt Governor said.

The final was played between Anantnag Rebels and the Budgam Strikers.

The Lt Governor handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning, and other top performing teams and the players who excelled in the tournament.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Brig Anil Gupta, Member Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Eminent sports personalities, Senior Civil, Police and Army officers, Sports lovers and youth in large numbers were present.

