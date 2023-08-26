Chandrayaan-3 landing spot to be named Shiv Shakti point, announces PM Modi; Aug 23 to be celebrated as National Space Day

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on the Moon would be named as Shiv Shakti point and August 23 celebrated as ‘National Space Day’.

Modi, who flew down to Bengaluru this morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens after summit talks, made the announcement while congratulating and interacting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) after the successful touchdown of the Vikram lander on the unexplored lunar south pole on August 23.

Terming the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an ‘extraordinary moment’ in the history of India’s space programme and a “roaring announcement” of the country’s scientific accomplishment in the infinite universe, Modi, who turned emotional, said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 and left its imprints would be known as Tiranga point.

